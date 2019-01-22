Smith (illness) is listed as a probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

It was already reported that Smith would be rejoining the team for Tuesday's game, but it now looks like the point guard will immediately be placed back into the starting lineup after his six-game absence. As a result, the Mavericks will likely use their smaller starting five, with Harrison Barnes moving back to the four and Wesley Matthews and Luka Doncic serving as wings. There's been no report of Smith facing any kind of restriction in his return to the rotation.