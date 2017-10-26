Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Leads Mavs in brilliant fourth career game
Smith posted 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five assists and a rebound across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 103-94 win over the Grizzlies.
Smith reaffirmed his hype on Wednesday in a tour-de-force against the Grizzlies. Anyone who watched the Vegas Summer League saw this coming, and although he's been dealing with injury and a bit of inconsistency early on, this is the kind of game that the Mavs and fantasy owners are counting on. He took over in the second half with 14 of his 19 points He'll get a chance to repeat this performance against the Grizzlies again tomorrow in Memphis in a rare-back-to-back home and away games against the same team.
