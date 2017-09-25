Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Likely starter at point guard
Coach Rick Carlisle said he expects Smith to start at point guard to open the season, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
After being selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Smith was already fully expected to take the reigns as the team's starting point guard, making Monday's news mostly unsurprising. The explosive 6-foot-3 point guard has reportedly impressed his teammates in offseason workouts and should see a fairly hefty workload in his rookie season with the Mavericks going through a mini rebuild. With Rick Carlisle saying he plans on bringing Nerlens Noel off the bench, the Mavericks returning starters from last year will all likely shift down a spot, which could still allow Seth Curry to keep a starting spot at shooting guard despite Smith's designation as the top point guard.
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...