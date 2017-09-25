Coach Rick Carlisle said he expects Smith to start at point guard to open the season, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

After being selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Smith was already fully expected to take the reigns as the team's starting point guard, making Monday's news mostly unsurprising. The explosive 6-foot-3 point guard has reportedly impressed his teammates in offseason workouts and should see a fairly hefty workload in his rookie season with the Mavericks going through a mini rebuild. With Rick Carlisle saying he plans on bringing Nerlens Noel off the bench, the Mavericks returning starters from last year will all likely shift down a spot, which could still allow Seth Curry to keep a starting spot at shooting guard despite Smith's designation as the top point guard.