Smith is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns due to left knee soreness.

Smith is coming off playing 40 minutes in Sunday's loss to the 76ers, and the soreness is likely just lingering pain from such a heavy workload. With Tuesday's contest serving as the team's final game of the regular season, it's certainly possible Dallas elects to exercise caution with the rookie, but they should provide another update following shootaround in the morning. If Smith does not play Tuesday, Yogi Ferrell could be in for even more usage as the team's starting point guard.