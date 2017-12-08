Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Listed as questionable Friday
Smith (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Smith sat out Thursday's practice due to a left hip strain and his status remains in question for Friday night's matchup with Milwaukee. An update may come on the rookie point guard following the team's shootaround, but Smith will most likely be a game-time decision. Both Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea would see a boost in playing time should Smith be held out Friday.
