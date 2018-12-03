Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Listed questionable Tuesday
Smith (mouth) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Portland.
Smith lost a tooth in a scrum with the Clippers' Patrick Beverley on Sunday, so he's likely still dealing with some mouth discomfort as Tuesday's game approaches. With a day off Monday, Smith should be fine by Tuesday night, but the Mavs will update his status after shootaround in the morning.
