Smith (hip), who has been ruled out Saturday against the Spurs, could be back for Monday's contest against the Suns, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

According to coach Rick Carlisle, Smith is "getting closer and closer" to a return from his left hip strain. He'll go through a workout prior to Saturday's contest against the Spurs. More information about his status for Monday should arrive after that, or after Monday's morning shootaround. In his stead, Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris will all likely chip in to absorb Smith's 28.1 minutes per game.