Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Mediocre in Monday's win
Smith contributed 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 24 minutes in Monday's 103-98 win over the Bulls.
Smith has seen his minutes drop over the last three games, averaging just under 25 minutes per contest over that span. With that dip in minutes has come a dip in scoring, As he has scored just over 10 points per game in those three contests, a far cry from his season average of 15.5 points. Players like J.J. Barea have been hot off the bench, so with the guard play improving across the board for the Mavs, Smith has been less utilized than earlier in the season.
