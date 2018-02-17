Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Modest line in Rising Stars Challenge loss
Smith collected just seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six assists and four rebounds across 21 minutes during Team USA's 155-124 loss to Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge.
The energetic rookie couldn't get much going with his shot, but he managed to offer serviceable contributions elsewhere on the stat sheet. Smith's shooting struggles have been a troublesome trend at times during his first campaign, and he headed into the All-Star break having posted a mediocre 39.4 percent success rate from the field -- including 31.7 percent from distance -- during his first 50 games. The 2017 first-round pick's 4.9 assists also leave something to be desired for a starting point guard, but given his first-unit role and vast skill set, he's likely to continue trending upward the more he plays during the remainder of the regular season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Hands out career-high 11 dimes•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Drops team-high 22 in Thursday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Shooting woes continue in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores team-high 17 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Struggles with shot in Saturday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 18 points Friday•
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...