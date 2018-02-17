Smith collected just seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six assists and four rebounds across 21 minutes during Team USA's 155-124 loss to Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge.

The energetic rookie couldn't get much going with his shot, but he managed to offer serviceable contributions elsewhere on the stat sheet. Smith's shooting struggles have been a troublesome trend at times during his first campaign, and he headed into the All-Star break having posted a mediocre 39.4 percent success rate from the field -- including 31.7 percent from distance -- during his first 50 games. The 2017 first-round pick's 4.9 assists also leave something to be desired for a starting point guard, but given his first-unit role and vast skill set, he's likely to continue trending upward the more he plays during the remainder of the regular season.