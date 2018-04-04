Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Nears triple-double Tuesday, ruled out Wednesday
Smith finished Tuesday's 115-109 win over the Trail Blazers with 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 29 minutes. However, he's now dealing with a sore knee has now been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith put together a solid all-around game, leading the Mavericks in scoring, while almost picking up a triple-double in the win. However, according to coach Rick Carlisle, Smith has been dealing with some discomfort in his knee recently, so the Mavericks are opting to take a cautious approach and will hold their prized rookie out in the second night of a back-to-back Wednesday. As a result, look for some combination of Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Aaron Harrison to help cover Smith's minutes for the duration of his absence.
