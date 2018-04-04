Smith finished Tuesday's 115-109 win over the Trail Blazers with 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 29 minutes. However, he's now dealing with a sore knee has now been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith put together a solid all-around game, leading the Mavericks in scoring, while almost picking up a triple-double in the win. However, according to coach Rick Carlisle, Smith has been dealing with some discomfort in his knee recently, so the Mavericks are opting to take a cautious approach and will hold their prized rookie out in the second night of a back-to-back Wednesday. As a result, look for some combination of Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Aaron Harrison to help cover Smith's minutes for the duration of his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories