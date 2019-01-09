Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Not expected to play Wednesday
Smith is unlikely to play Wednesday against the Suns, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Coach Rick Carslisle doesn't expect Smith to play after the second-year guard missed Tuesday's practice due to back soreness. An official update will be given closer to game-time, and if Smith's unable to go Jalen Brunson and J.J. Barea would be in-line for increased run.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Fails to practice Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Struggles in Saturday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 18 in win•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Has 14 points in second game back•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 14 points in Friday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Starting Friday•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.