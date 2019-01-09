Smith is unlikely to play Wednesday against the Suns, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coach Rick Carslisle doesn't expect Smith to play after the second-year guard missed Tuesday's practice due to back soreness. An official update will be given closer to game-time, and if Smith's unable to go Jalen Brunson and J.J. Barea would be in-line for increased run.

