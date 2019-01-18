Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Not expected to travel with team
Smith (illness) isn't expected to join the team on their upcoming road trip, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Smith has missed the last four games due to back soreness and illness, and he figures to remain in Dallas when the Mavs travel to Indiana and Milwaukee over the next few days. While Dallas initially looked as though they were closing in on a trade involving Smith, they failed to receive any enticing offers and appear content holding onto the 21-year-old guard for now. Smith will likely remain on the shelf for the next few contests, although he should have a chance to take the court Tuesday against the Clippers.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...