Smith (illness) isn't expected to join the team on their upcoming road trip, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Smith has missed the last four games due to back soreness and illness, and he figures to remain in Dallas when the Mavs travel to Indiana and Milwaukee over the next few days. While Dallas initially looked as though they were closing in on a trade involving Smith, they failed to receive any enticing offers and appear content holding onto the 21-year-old guard for now. Smith will likely remain on the shelf for the next few contests, although he should have a chance to take the court Tuesday against the Clippers.