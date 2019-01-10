Smith (back) will not play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The fact that Smith isn't even traveling with the team Friday is not a great sign for the point guard's health, but he will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis. Maxi Kleber got the start in Smith's absence Wednesday while Luka Doncic moved over to the point guard spot, and given that Minnesota boasts a traditionally big starting five, it wouldn't be surprising to see head coach Rick Carlisle do the same Friday.