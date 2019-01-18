Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Officially questionable Saturday
Smith (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
It was reported yesterday that Smith, after missing the last four games, was not expected to travel with the team on their upcoming two-game road trip, but the Mavericks won't rule out the point guard just yet. There appears to be some tension between the team and Smith after rumors swirled regarding the point guard being traded, but Dallas is apparently striving to make it work now. Whether Smith is actually dealing with an illness is unknown, but he likely won't see the floor again until the air is cleared in this scenario.
