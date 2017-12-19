Mavericks' Dennis Smith: 'Optimistically questionable' Wednesday
Smith (hip) is considered "optimistically questionable" for Wednesday's game against Detroit, per coach Rick Carlisle, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Smith went through a workout Monday but was ultimately ruled out for the night's contest against the Suns, which marked his sixth consecutive absence. Carlisle said Smith went through another "intense" session Tuesday, and the hope is he'll be ready to return from a strained left hip Wednesday night. Look for a more concrete status update after Wednesday's shootaround.
