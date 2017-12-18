Smith (hip) will remain out Monday against the Suns, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

While Smith went through shootaround Monday morning, the Mavs have decided to hold him out for a sixth straight game as he continues to nurse a strained left hip. Coach Rick Carlisle noted that Smith has made tangible progress of late, and he should be deemed questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons. Expect Yogi Ferrell to make another start in Smith's place Monday.