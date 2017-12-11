Smith (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith is set to miss a third straight game, as he's yet to shake a lingering left hip strain. That should provide him another few days off for rest and recovery ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Warriors, though his availability for that game remains unclear at this point in time as well. Look for Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris to see an increased workload Tuesday.