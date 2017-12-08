Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Out for next two games
Smith (hip) will not play in Friday's game against the Bucks or Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith was originally listed as questionable for Friday's game after sitting out Thursday's practice due to a left hip strain. The injury is apparently giving him more discomfort than anticipated, however, as he'll be out for the team's next two contests. In his stead, Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris are all candidates to see a bump in workload.
