Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Out Friday with knee effusion
Smith will not play during Friday's game against the Kings due to a left knee effusion, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks official website reports.
There was no indication Smith would be in danger of missing Friday's game before this news. It's not clear how serious the injury is, but it's giving him enough discomfort to prevent him from playing Friday. As a result, Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea will probably see extended run.
