Smith (wrist) is out for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

As expected, Smith will miss his second straight game with a right wrist sprain. The ongoing discomfort is worrying, but given that there was a chance he would play Saturday, it's unlikely the injury will keep him out too much longer. Smith's next opportunity to play is Monday against the Magic and until he makes it back, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris should be candidates for increased run.