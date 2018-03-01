Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Plays 40 minutes in loss
Smith had 17 points (6-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 101-100 loss to the Thunder.
Smith's shooting woes continued, finishing just 6-of-18 from the field in the overtime loss. Efficiency aside, Smith has played well for the struggling Mavericks. While he has been solid, he has yet to have a breakout game. At this stage, his floor is quite high whilst his ceiling remains capped. He should still be owned everywhere and perhaps the breakout game is just around the corner.
