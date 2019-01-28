Smith ended with 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 123-120 loss to Toronto.

Smith struggled from the field Sunday but still managed to put up solid numbers in his third game back in the lineup. At this stage we need to assume he is going to be a member of the Mavericks, at least for the foreseeable future, meaning his fantasy value should hold steady moving forward. In his three games since returning, the Mavericks have two wins with a narrow loss to the Raptors.