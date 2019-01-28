Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Plays well again Sunday
Smith ended with 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 123-120 loss to Toronto.
Smith struggled from the field Sunday but still managed to put up solid numbers in his third game back in the lineup. At this stage we need to assume he is going to be a member of the Mavericks, at least for the foreseeable future, meaning his fantasy value should hold steady moving forward. In his three games since returning, the Mavericks have two wins with a narrow loss to the Raptors.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 19 points in Friday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 17 points in return•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Confirmed starter Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: In line to start Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Sitting out Monday, will be back Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: To join team shortly•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....