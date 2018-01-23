Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Plays well in confortable victory
Smith had 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 98-75 victory over the Wizards.
Smith continued his excellent play of late, finishing with double-figures for the 11th consecutive game. After a slow and inconsistent start to his career, he has now played at least 30 minutes in six straight games as the coaching staff's confidence in him appears to be growing. Despite the victory, the team is basically chasing a high draft pick and so there is no reason Smith can't continue his hot form into the back end of the season.
