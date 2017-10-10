Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Posts 16 points, seven dimes in Monday's preseason win
Smith scored 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt) to go with seven assists, six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 99-96 win over the Magic.
Smith filled up the stat sheet, enjoying his most impressive preseason performance to date. This was the type of showing that's encouraging for fantasy owners who invested highly in the rookie point guard on draft day. With Seth Curry (tibia) sidelined indefinitely, the Mavericks may lean heavily on Smith this season.
