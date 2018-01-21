Smith recorded 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, six rebiunds and three steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 loss to the Mavericks.

This is the kind of stat line Dallas fans were expecting after Smith looked like a living highlight reel in the Las Vegas summer league. Instead, Smith has fallen further than expected among his fellow rookies, although the limitations of his current team play an integral part in his struggles. He has had a great five-game stretch, averaging 20.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds.