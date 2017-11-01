Smith is being listed as questionable in case his left knee effusion issue returns, though he's expected to play Wednesday against the Clippers, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Smith missed the teams' second and third games this season while dealing with a knee issue. While he's reportedly "feeling fine", it appears the Mavericks will end up opting on the side of caution if anything changes. He struggled against the Jazz in the team's most recent game, going 1-for-7 from the field in 17 minutes and committing four turnovers. If his condition takes a turn for the worse, Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea are the most likely beneficiaries.