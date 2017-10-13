Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable for Friday
Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Hornets, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith has seen plenty of minutes this preseason, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Mavericks hold the point guard out of Friday's finale as a precautionary measure after suffering the injury Thursday night. He'll likely test out the ankle as tip-off approaches and should be considered a game-time decision.
