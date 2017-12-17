Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable for Monday
Smith (hip) is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Suns, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
It was recently reported that Smith could potentially return Monday following a five-game layoff due to a hip injury and his listing as questionable is additional evidence regarding that possibility. That said, Smith will likely have to test the injury out during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final determination is made on his availability. If Smith is given the green light to play, Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris would all lose some minutes.
