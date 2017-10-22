Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable for Monday
Smith (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
According to Sneed, Smith is listed as the starting point guard in the Mavs' game notes, which could imply that the rookie is gearing up for a return from a two-game absence due to the left knee effusion that he suffered in the season opener. Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea have been pressed into larger roles while Smith has been out, but if the rookie proves healthy following Monday's morning shootaround, he should be in store for major minutes right off the bat.
