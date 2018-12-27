Smith (wrist) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Pelicans.

Smith has been sidelined since Dec. 16 as a result of his sprained right wrist, and his chances of playing Friday are about 50-50. Luka Doncic has stepped up in Smith's absence, averaging 46.0 fantasy points over the past six games. More information on Smith's condition may arrive following morning shootaround.

