Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable Saturday
Smith (wrist) is questionable Saturday against the Celtics.
Smith was questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets and ended up playing, though for just 19 minutes. Even if he sees the court again Saturday, it could be in limited fashion.
