Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable Sunday with sore knee
Smith is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Sixers with soreness in his left knee.
The rookie missed Wednesday's game against Orlando, but he was back in action Friday night versus Detroit, playing 31 minutes in a 113-106 loss. Smith struggled from the floor, going just 2-of-12 en route to seven points, to go with eight assists and three rebounds. Look for an update on his status at shootaround Sunday morning.
