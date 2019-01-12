Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable Sunday
Smith (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Warriors.
Back soreness has prevented Smith from suiting up over the past two games, though he may be able to make his return Sunday. If he ends up sidelined again, Jalen Brunson and Devin Harris are strong candidates for extra minutes.
