Smith is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets due to a sprained right wrist.

Smith likely picked up the injury during Monday's game against the Grizzlies, though he still managed to rack up 19 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes. The injury doesn't seem to be serious considering Smith is listed as questionable, though the situation is worth monitoring for Wednesday and possibly beyond.

