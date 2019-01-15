Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable with illness
Smith is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to an illness, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Smith has been sidelined for the last three games due to back soreness, but the point guard is now reportedly dealing with an illness that could keep him out for Wednesday's outing. Dallas has also reportedly been discussing trade packages with other teams involving Smith, but that and his continued absence appear to be unrelated. Look for an update on Smith's health to come following the team's shootaround Wednesday morning.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Could be dealt by Mavs•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Ruled out vs. Warriors•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Not traveling to Minnesota•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Not expected to play Wednesday•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.