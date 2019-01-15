Smith is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to an illness, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Smith has been sidelined for the last three games due to back soreness, but the point guard is now reportedly dealing with an illness that could keep him out for Wednesday's outing. Dallas has also reportedly been discussing trade packages with other teams involving Smith, but that and his continued absence appear to be unrelated. Look for an update on Smith's health to come following the team's shootaround Wednesday morning.