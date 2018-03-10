Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable with quad injury
Smith, per the team's game notes, is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Grizzlies due to left knee quadriceps tendinitis.
This is the first news of Smith dealing with an injury, which he presumably picked up Tuesday against the Nuggets or in a practice since then. If he ends up not seeing the floor, Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Kyle Collinsworth could all see additional run.
