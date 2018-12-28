Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Ready to return
Smith (wrist) will be active for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Smith has missed 10 of the past 11 games while dealing with a sprained right wrist. Even though Jalen Brunson has filled in admirably during that time, Smith will be the expected starter moving forward, although it's still a bit unclear who'll be starting Friday.
