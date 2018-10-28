Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Returns Sunday
Smith (ankle) will start Sunday against the Jazz, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Smith only needed one game off to recover from his right ankle sprain. His return means Jalen Brunson will likely move back to a bench role.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Intends to play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Won't play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Bounces back with 19 points in victory•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Struggles with shot in opener•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 20 points in 27 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Drops 16 in exhibition action•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...