Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Returns to practice Monday
Smith (wrist) participated in Monday's practice, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Smith missed Saturday's game against the Celtics due to a wrist injury, but he's trending towards a return after getting through Monday's practice with no issues. "He had a good day today, so I'm very encouraged," coach Rick Carlisle. "We'll see how tomorrow goes, but things are looking very positive." Look for Smith's status for Wednesday's game against the Rockets to clear up in the coming days.
