Smith (quad) will not play Saturday against Memphis, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.

Smith came in questionable with tendinitis in his left knee -- the same one he tore prior to his freshman year at NC State -- but the team doesn't view it as anything serious, and the hope is that Smith will be able to return for Sunday's home date with the Rockets. Expect Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea to pick up increased minutes in Smith's stead.