Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Ruled out Saturday vs. Grizzlies
Smith (quad) will not play Saturday against Memphis, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.
Smith came in questionable with tendinitis in his left knee -- the same one he tore prior to his freshman year at NC State -- but the team doesn't view it as anything serious, and the hope is that Smith will be able to return for Sunday's home date with the Rockets. Expect Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea to pick up increased minutes in Smith's stead.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Questionable with quad injury•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores less than efficient 23 points•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 25 points on 17 shots•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Plays 40 minutes in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Continues struggling in Saturday's defeat•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...