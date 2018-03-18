Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Ruled out Tuesday
Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the rookie point guard was tagged as doubtful for Tuesday with no timetable for a return. Smith suffered the ankle sprain in Saturday's game against the Nets, and it looks like he's set to miss multiple contests even though the X-rays came back negative. In his absence, look for both Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea to see a bump in minutes and usage at point guard.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...