Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the rookie point guard was tagged as doubtful for Tuesday with no timetable for a return. Smith suffered the ankle sprain in Saturday's game against the Nets, and it looks like he's set to miss multiple contests even though the X-rays came back negative. In his absence, look for both Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea to see a bump in minutes and usage at point guard.