Smith (wrist) will not play Wednesday against New Orleans, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith was bumped up to questionable on Tuesday, but the Mavs will ultimately hold him out of his sixth straight game as he continues to work back from a lingering wrist sprain. Coach Rick Carlisle did say, however, that it's a "real possibility" Smith is able to play Friday in New Orleans as the two teams wrap up a two-games-in-three-nights home and home.