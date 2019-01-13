Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Ruled out vs. Warriors
Smith (back) won't play Sunday against Golden State, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Smith is set to miss his third straight game while dealing with a sore back. With J.J Barea set to undergo surgery on his torn ACL on Monday, the Mavericks should again turn to Luka Doncic at point guard, meaning Maxi Kleber will join the first unit at power forward.
