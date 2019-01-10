Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Ruled out Wednesday
Smith (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Smith sat out of Tuesday's practice with back soreness, and coach Rick Carlisle didn't think Smith would be available. Smith missed six games in December, however that was unrelated as that was due to a wrist injury. The next opportunity for Smith to play will be Friday against the TImberwolves, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.
