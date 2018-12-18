Smith (wrist) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

As expected, Smith won't play Tuesday after entering the day listed as doubtful. The guard has now missed seven of the last eight games while nursing a right wrist injury. Jalen Brunson and J.J. Barea (ankle) should handle the bulk of ball handling duties with Smith sidelined. Thursday's game against the Clippers will be Smith's next chance to return.