Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Says he will play Wednesday
Smith (wrist) said he will play Wednesday against the Rockets, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith didn't play Saturday against the Celtics due to a sprained right wrist, but it will be just a one-game absence for the point guard. He is expected to re-join the starting five.
