Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Says he's playing Saturday
Smith (ankle) stated that he will play during Saturday's matchup against the Hornets, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Smith has missed two straight contests while dealing with a left ankle sprain, but he's apparently feeling better ahead of Saturday's tilt. His return will likely mean less usage for J.J. Barea and Yogi Ferrell. In the six games prior to sustaining the injury, Smith had averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
