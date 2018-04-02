Smith finished with 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3PT), six assists and four rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Cavs.

Smith joined Harrison Barnes as the only Mavs in double-figures in what was an all-around frustrating offensive performance. Dallas hit just 40 percent of its shots as a team, and Smith committed seven of Dallas' 15 turnovers.

