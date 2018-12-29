Smith supplied 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two steals, and one rebound in 30 minutes during Friday's 114-112 loss to the Pelicans.

Smith returned to the starting five following a 10-game absence with a wrist injury and delivered an efficient, albeit quiet stat line. Rookie Luka Doncic has taken the reigns as the team's top offensive creator, which will likely continue to push Smith off the ball and lower his overall usage compared to last year. Though the sophomore's per-game averages in scoring, rebounding, and assists are down this season, he is contributing more steals and blocks and making more of his threes while connecting at a better clip.