Smith scored 15 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 33 minutes in Sunday's 112-99 loss to Oklahoma City.

The Dallas guard hit one of the valleys of being a rookie point guard, shooting 35.2 percent on Sunday. Through 14 games, Smith has not experienced many off nights from a shooting perspective. The guard has only shot below 35 percent in four games this season, hitting a peak of 50.0 percent on Saturday against Cleveland. Smith looks to raise his shooting percentage against San Antonio on Tuesday.